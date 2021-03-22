Avoid the C2 Chevy Corvette Drama With a More Affordable L88 Option From 1968

Before the retirement to greener pastures of the second generation of “America’s sports car,” there was one C2 Chevy Corvette to rule them all—the 1967 L88 option. But there were just 20 examples of the series, so they’re rather scarce today. No worries, because GM took notice of its popularity and reworked the ultimate Chevy for 1968 and 1969 as well.
Anyone with a little bit of knowledge about Corvette history knows very well that L88s are some of the wildest and most exotic versions of the classic C2 and C3 generations. And the case gets easily supported by auction evidence. For example, a “Holy Grail” Sunfire Yellow example got snatched at Mecum’s most recent event for a stunning $2.45 million.
And don’t think that just because the C3 L88 version got produced for two model years in slightly larger numbers (80 for 1968 and another 116 for 1969), the bidding doesn’t go haywire from time to time. On the other hand, these models are also slightly more accessible.
Hot on the heels of the ‘67 and ‘69, here’s an intermediate 1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88 that’s available on Bring a Trailer for just $210k (at the time of writing) with only two days left on the auction clock. If bidding doesn’t explode during the final hours, this one clearly has all the makings of a bargain as far as L88s go.
Of course, there are several reasons for this. The ‘68 is a Le Mans Blue with a matching Medium Blue vinyl interior and a legendary 427ci (7.0-liter) V8 engine featuring the Holley four-barrel carburetor, aluminum heads, or the bespoke air induction system that enabled an official rating of 430 hp. As far as the rumor mill is concerned, the L88 actually had more than 560 hp on tap.
Everything was sent to the wheels through a Muncie M22 four-speed manual gearbox and the Positraction rear diff to make sure the ‘Vette didn’t go unnoticed. And it didn’t, with this unit taking home accolades such as the Bloomington Gold certification or three NCRS Top Flight Awards, among (many) others.
There are also a few other things to consider. For starters, the L88 doesn’t come with complete ownership history, as the consigner at one time notes the car was “reportedly refurbished during previous ownership.” Additionally, although it shows just 17k miles (around 27,000 km) on the odometer, total mileage is actually unknown.
And don’t think that just because the C3 L88 version got produced for two model years in slightly larger numbers (80 for 1968 and another 116 for 1969), the bidding doesn’t go haywire from time to time. On the other hand, these models are also slightly more accessible.
Hot on the heels of the ‘67 and ‘69, here’s an intermediate 1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88 that’s available on Bring a Trailer for just $210k (at the time of writing) with only two days left on the auction clock. If bidding doesn’t explode during the final hours, this one clearly has all the makings of a bargain as far as L88s go.
Of course, there are several reasons for this. The ‘68 is a Le Mans Blue with a matching Medium Blue vinyl interior and a legendary 427ci (7.0-liter) V8 engine featuring the Holley four-barrel carburetor, aluminum heads, or the bespoke air induction system that enabled an official rating of 430 hp. As far as the rumor mill is concerned, the L88 actually had more than 560 hp on tap.
Everything was sent to the wheels through a Muncie M22 four-speed manual gearbox and the Positraction rear diff to make sure the ‘Vette didn’t go unnoticed. And it didn’t, with this unit taking home accolades such as the Bloomington Gold certification or three NCRS Top Flight Awards, among (many) others.
There are also a few other things to consider. For starters, the L88 doesn’t come with complete ownership history, as the consigner at one time notes the car was “reportedly refurbished during previous ownership.” Additionally, although it shows just 17k miles (around 27,000 km) on the odometer, total mileage is actually unknown.