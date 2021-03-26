2022 Ford Bronco White Top Confirmed, Black Version Cause for Yet Another Delay

Everybody knows that patience is an underrated virtue, but it seems the Blue Oval is trying to find the exact breaking point of the numerous fans who are eagerly waiting for the 2021 Bronco's arrival. And there’s lots of them, according to the latest info made available by the automaker.
Because the reinvented sixth-generation Bronco is such a big deal for tens of thousands of Blue Oval fans, there’s no need to wait for the official channels to deliver the news about the off-roader. Our trusty friends from the bronco6g forum usually have the scoop beforehand and they haven’t disappointed on this occasion either.
According to their thread on the 2022 Bronco, Ford has seen around 190k reservations in the U.S. and Canada for 2- and 4-Door Broncos convert to approximately 125k orders. Most of them (70%) are for higher trims (upwards from the Badlands), and over 60% went for the 2.7-liter V6.
Because Ford is eager to make amends for past transgressions, it is giving away a Sound Deadening Headliner for all hardtop models free of charge, and it also implemented a “customer price protection policy for 2022MY all current Bronco order and reservation holders” since March 19th.
Better yet, when it’s time to see the 2022 Bronco, Ford will finally give it some of the most eagerly-awaited options fans have been asking for. Those include a white modular top (though its availability is limited to certain series) and the fabled green color option for the body, among others.
Now for the bad news. There’s yet another hardtop-related delay, as the black-painted modular option and the dual top roof options are squarely moved to the 2022MY. That means, for example, that 2021 Bronco First Edition and Wildtrack buyers have just one option, the Carbonized Gray MIC (molded in color) top.
Ford offers a few solutions, though. Buyers can, of course, wait for the 2022MY (pricing will be kept as is in 2021), switch to the black soft top roof (not available for Wildtrack or 2-Door, though), and everyone who gives up on the black painted or dual tops will get “up to 200,000 FordPass Rewards Points (a $1,000 value)” to spend on Ford Accessories.
