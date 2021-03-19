2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks Videos Deliver a Navy Pier vs. Black Onyx Battle

Highly anticipated and a darling of the car spotting category, the 2021 Ford Bronco slowly (but steadily) approaches the moment of first deliveries, something every fan has been waiting for. Before the sales commence, though, the Blue Oval needs to build enough inventory to make sure it won’t go through a fiasco.
That means more and more examples are produced at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. That is great news for the fan community because these units keep transpiring on the outside with help from a few specialized vloggers and forum outlets.
This time around, we’re back with another couple of neat videos from the Our Bronco Life channel on YouTube—the same one that brought us the interesting walkaround with the number one of 7,000 Bronco First Edition 4-Door models just recently.
On this occasion, we’re presented with a lesser (but still capable) version. That is the Outer Banks trim, the fourth out of six standard grades (we’re not counting the First Edition too because that’s already sold out). In 2-Door form, it kicks off at $38,955, while 4-Door models (as the ones showcased below) go for at least $41,450.
Unfortunately, the walkaround videos don’t cover the outside as well; instead, we’re given a (very) close look at a couple of the color options, namely the (in)famous leather/vinyl Dark Space Gray with Navy Pier and the Roast (Ebony) with Black Onyx version.
We all know that Navy Pier has brought a lot of backlash from the Bronco community, to the point where Ford decided to add the Black Onyx alternative to the pricey First Edition to make sure it’s going to keep people content.
Hopefully, these walkaround videos will go a long way to giving people some peace of mind about their choice or at least presenting the alternative of real-life accuracy against the well-known inaccuracy of the Build & Price online configurator CGI shots.
Besides, they’re also great at highlighting some of the interesting details of the Bronco, such as the matching or contrasting stitching used for the two high-end upholstery versions. For our part, if we had the choice, we’d take the Black Onyx with blue stitching in a heartbeat.
