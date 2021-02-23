Fastback Spotting Dilemma: 2-Door Bronco as Salty First Edition or Cactus Gray?

Al Waab Yacht Is a Billionaire's Dream, Will Come True in June 2021

Just a few months from now, Ford’s Bronco will finally be out and about on U.S. roads as the first deliveries will finally kick off sometime this summer ( June , according to the rumor mill). At that point, spotting the reinvented off-roader is going to become obsolete. 8 photos



One of the interesting riddles regarding some of the many Bronco prototypes caught out in the open had to do with the Blue Oval testing of a special kind of fastback soft top (most likely a



On the other hand, we’re now presented with an interesting dilemma thanks to a couple of separate sightings. The first one involves Instagram user bronco_badlands_sasquatch who was able to catch by surprise a



The second one comes from a



Obviously, this now begs the question which one looks better, the salty First Edition or the immaculate Cactus Gray? Both have their own advantages and disadvantages, though. For starters, I’m inclined towards the Lightning Blue shade because it looks pretty much spectacular with the fastback soft top. But the problem is the First Edition is already sold out.



On the other hand, the Badlands example is a bit more understated but seeing it with the inclined soft top makes the 2-Door look even more compact than it really is. Plus, these hues are also easier to maintain as they’re not so prone to accumulating dirt as the darker ones. Just make sure to check it out in person, as Ford’s paint treatment is actually a bit deceiving in different lighting conditions.





