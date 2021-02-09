Yippee Ki Yay, Cactus Gray 2021 Ford Bronco Gets Official Shade Correction

Ever since the official introduction of the 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door, some of the colors available for the reinvented off-roader have attracted more attention than others. Although it’s a very subtle shade, Cactus Gray has even turned as a fan favorite among reservation holders, according to the rumor mill.
It’s also a darling of the Blue Oval itself, judging by the sheer number of prototypes spotted wearing this particular hue – which is available from the Big Bend trim (starting at $33,385) onwards as a free-of-charge option.
Keen observers of these real-life appearances also noticed something was amiss when Cactus Gray Broncos were compared with their virtual counterparts available in Ford’s Build & Price online configurator tool. And we’re not talking about that ugly front license plate holder, but rather we’re referring to this particular shade’s depiction on the Internet.
Well, it turns out Ford has also taken notice of that (better late than never, just like it’s the case with those postponed first deliveries). Mike Levine, the company’s North America Product Communications Manager, took to social media to announce the automaker is making the shade look more accurate from now on.
Previously, many were thinking this was a shade of either blue or green, rather than gray, but fret not because the automaker is allegedly bringing a real green into the mix for the upcoming 2022 model year Broncos. Hopefully, that one will be reflected more carefully when uploaded to the online configurator tool, so people won’t order it because they think it’s a shade of blue... or yellow!
Anyways, just to set the record straight, the Ford official posted online a before and after photo of the Cactus Gray Broncos and even mused that both shades actually looked “right” on the 2021 Bronco. Hopefully, this won’t trigger any additional confusion, and people won’t be asking if the Blue Oval plans to have them both in production.
Cactus Gray color in Bronco configurator has been updated. Less blue. More accurate. New shade on left. Previous on right. pic.twitter.com/rS6FmYo7cX— Mike Levine (@mrlevine) February 8, 2021