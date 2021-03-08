2022 Ford Bronco Warthog Gets Spotted Next to the Right Truck, an F-150 Raptor

Just about every Blue Oval enthusiast with a passion for rock crawling eagerly waits for the 2021 Bronco production to finally kick off. In the meantime, the high-performance Warthog derivative has become a natural occurrence in just about every setting, including areas that have F-150 Raptor written all over them.
As always, Ford likes to kick off the teasing campaign quite early on popular models. Sometimes it even does that years before the official introduction (just think about the 2021 Bronco and its own campaign), but hopefully, we’re not going to wait that long for the Bronco Warthog's outing.
The first time we heard about the latter was back in September 2020 in an official post from the Blue Oval itself, and we’ve grown increasingly impatient ever since as the spotting game took us from Dearborn all the way to the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park for the latest encounter.
In between them, we’ve seen the high-performance SUV compared in size to just about everything, from a modified Wrangler to the smaller or bigger crossover (a.k.a. the Explorer and the Expedition) on the lot. Heck, our spy photographers even caught it riding alongside the upcoming 2023 Ranger truck.
And, every time we saw it, the Warthog never failed to impress with its hulking dimensions. Better yet, we now have the chance to size it up against the definitive Blue Oval high-performance truck—the F-150 Raptor.
It was caught here showing just its back, as the 4-Door Warthog (the angle trick some into thinking it’s a 2-Door, but we’re 99% sure it’s not) was probably gearing up for an incursion into Raptor territory (sand, lots of sand, hopefully even some jumpers).
That’s great news because so far, we’ve mostly witnessed the twin-turbo V6-powered SUV (the engine under the hood is reportedly the Explorer ST’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost with 400 hp and 415 lb-ft/563 Nm) enjoying silky-smooth tarmac areas. Hopefully, we’re just going to have to wait a little longer for someone to spot the Warthog doing some off-roading.
