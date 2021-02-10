Second-Gen Ford F-150 Raptor Shows It Likes to Be Driven Hard on the Dirt Trails

Everyone is keeping an eye on the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor and its new and improved capabilities, but it’s probably going to be a long wait before the Blue Oval actually kicks off first deliveries. In the meantime, let’s have a delightful off-road user experience with its predecessor in a video that proves the high-performance truck really begs to be driven hard.
Many people like to buy very capable off-roading machines without actually needing all the rock-crawling or high-speed capabilities. As such, we have seen on many occasions how these vehicles spend most of their lives far away from anything that’s not made of tarmac. But every now and then, models such as the Ford F-150 Raptor do get used for their intended purpose.
The Blue Oval is really shaping up as a 2021 expert in the off-roading department, with the fourteenth generation F-150 finally out and about alongside the newly minted Bronco Sport. And that’s just the starter course since we’re also eagerly waiting for the introduction of the 2- and 4-Door Bronco as well as the 2021 F-150 Raptor.
Still, we shouldn’t forget the Raptor is a spectacular machine already, and footage from reddit user FatBoyNomNom proves that, as the owner decided it was time for the truck “to stretch its legs.” A decision applauded by the user base, delighted both by the shown capabilities and the rumored connection between the latest Raptor and the upcoming high-performance Bronco Warthog.
As for our own opinion, it’s always comforting to see a vehicle that’s actually capable of high-speed dirt trailering – as opposed to models that have the performance just on paper and when the automaker’s marketing machine comes up with carefully-planned footage.
It's clearly not the case here, though, as the F-150 Raptor is being driven hard with its 450-hp 3.5-liter EcoBoost screaming from the bottom of its cylinders. As the reddit user notes, “the harder you push these trucks the better they perform.”
Got the Raptor out to stretch it’s legs! The harder you push these trucks the better they perform. from r/Ford