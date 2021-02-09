2021 Ford Bronco Sport Gets Ready for Adventures With Five New Accessory Bundles

Many Blue Oval fans are currently waiting for the first deliveries of the Bronco in 2-Door and 4-Door configuration. Still, Ford wants to remind everyone the Bronco Sport sibling is already available at dealerships, and what better way to do so than highlight its adventurous lifestyle?
Ford has just announced the introduction of an entire family of “lifestyle accessory bundles” specifically created to help Bronco Sport owners personalize their vehicles and prepare them for the upcoming adventures.
The company made sure everyone understands the use case scenarios of these five new packs, so it named them according to their intended destination: “Bike, Water, Snow, Camping, and Cargo.” It’s also a great marketing stunt for renowned accessory specialist Yakima, as every bundle includes both Ford-branded elements and Yakima gear.
We all know that with delays hampering the 2-Door and 4-Door Bronco production schedule, Ford had to rethink its sales bet for 2021 and put forward the legendary F-Series alongside the smaller – yet off-road-ready – Bronco Sport.
Now the carmaker aims to offer even more value for the customers (and make a buck for itself at the same time by stealing away market share from the aftermarket sector), whether they’re taking the Bronco Sport next to the ski slopes or a riverbank hidden deep in the woods.
“Every adventure is unique, just as every Bronco Sport owner is unique, and with these accessory bundles it’s easier than ever to make sure your vehicle fits your lifestyle,” explains Jovina Young, Bronco Sport marketing manager.
The Bike, Water, and Camping bundles feature a range of four accessories (a couple each from Yakima and Ford), while the Snow and Cargo packages have just three (one from Yakima and two from the Blue Oval itself). Of course, anyone can also go outside the beaten path since dealers are also selling separately more than one hundred official accessories. You can find a detailed summary of each accessory bundle in the press release attached below.
