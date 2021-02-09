“Thor” 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Meets 2021 Ram 1500 eTorque for Rolls and Drags

Automotive vlogger StangMode has taken social media by storm these past few months, and not always for the right reasons. For example, he managed to blow the engine of his 1,000-hp Mustang Shelby GT500 while racing on public roads. Now, his latest acquisition is a bit larger and (apparently) tamer.
Ever since “The Hulk” was retired by way of stressing the supercharged V8 beyond comfort levels (while street racing, which is a practice we really don’t appreciate), StangMode has been fulfilling his Blue Oval dreams in the ProCharged “Bat-Stang.”
That one was left idling for a while because our resident vlogger has a new toy parked in the driveway after taking delivery last week of a brand-new 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Limited, which allegedly cost him around $80k.
Because this hybrid truck is in a completely different league compared to the usual ‘Stang, this time around, the competition isn’t the classic Camaro or Challenger roster, either. Instead, he reached out towards his blogger friends and managed to bring out an equally pristine (and black) 2021 Ram 1500 eTorque for a few roll and drag races.
Well, the setup isn’t entirely equal; the F-150 features a full hybrid 3.5-liter powertrain compared to the Ram’s eTorque 48-volt mild hybrid assistance, but the latter's 5.7-liter V8 is almost on par for horsepower and torque ratings. As such, the black trucks arrived at the party with 430 hp and 570 lb ft (773 Nm) for the Blue Oval and 395 hp and 540 lb ft (732 Nm) for the Ram.
It’s a friendly encounter, though, as our similarly chubby vloggers are equally amusing (and amused) while ranting about the differences in pricing and features between “Thor” the F-150 and “Rammer 2.0” the 1500 eTorque. These discussions last until the 9:10 mark and include a bit of child’s play (at the 4:45 mark) with the powered tailgate of the F-Series, among others.
When the action finally kicks off, we catch them on a (hopefully empty) stretch of freeway for the initial roll races. Both are easily won by the F-150 Hybrid, even though on the second one, the Ram eTorque owner cheated on the count.
From the 10:40 mark, it’s time for round two of the encounter – a trio of dig races. There’s one more this time around because the very first attempt was botched by the 1500 owner, as he tried to start the race in reverse (again, after initially mixing up the transmission setting inside the F-150). The other two end up exactly as expected, with the F-150 taking advantage of the higher initial torque from the electric motor to easily gap the eTorque Ram.
That one was left idling for a while because our resident vlogger has a new toy parked in the driveway after taking delivery last week of a brand-new 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Limited, which allegedly cost him around $80k.
Because this hybrid truck is in a completely different league compared to the usual ‘Stang, this time around, the competition isn’t the classic Camaro or Challenger roster, either. Instead, he reached out towards his blogger friends and managed to bring out an equally pristine (and black) 2021 Ram 1500 eTorque for a few roll and drag races.
Well, the setup isn’t entirely equal; the F-150 features a full hybrid 3.5-liter powertrain compared to the Ram’s eTorque 48-volt mild hybrid assistance, but the latter's 5.7-liter V8 is almost on par for horsepower and torque ratings. As such, the black trucks arrived at the party with 430 hp and 570 lb ft (773 Nm) for the Blue Oval and 395 hp and 540 lb ft (732 Nm) for the Ram.
It’s a friendly encounter, though, as our similarly chubby vloggers are equally amusing (and amused) while ranting about the differences in pricing and features between “Thor” the F-150 and “Rammer 2.0” the 1500 eTorque. These discussions last until the 9:10 mark and include a bit of child’s play (at the 4:45 mark) with the powered tailgate of the F-Series, among others.
When the action finally kicks off, we catch them on a (hopefully empty) stretch of freeway for the initial roll races. Both are easily won by the F-150 Hybrid, even though on the second one, the Ram eTorque owner cheated on the count.
From the 10:40 mark, it’s time for round two of the encounter – a trio of dig races. There’s one more this time around because the very first attempt was botched by the 1500 owner, as he tried to start the race in reverse (again, after initially mixing up the transmission setting inside the F-150). The other two end up exactly as expected, with the F-150 taking advantage of the higher initial torque from the electric motor to easily gap the eTorque Ram.