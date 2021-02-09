2022 Jeep Wrangler EV Teased, Concept Will Be Revealed This Spring

It’s been a long time since Jeep promised to add an EV to the Wrangler lineup. June 1st, 2018 is when Fiat Chrysler confirmed full electrification by 2022, and the waiting game will soon be over thanks to a concept that will be revealed at the Moab Easter Jeep Safari.
Scheduled to feature at the event running March 28th through April 3rd, the battery-powered Wrangler EV has been teased via two pictures that appear to suggest the Rubicon trim level. Blue-painted tow hooks and all-terrain rubber are featured, along with vents in the hood despite the obvious lack of an internal combustion engine.
Three or four battery modules, a single electric motor, and a two-speed transfer case are suggested by a diagram of the "Wrangler BEV Concept," which is a pretty curious layout at first glance. On second thought, a dual-motor setup would have hindered the driving range with more energy consumption and one less battery module. Truth be told, a single electric motor is more than adequate for highway driving and off-road shenanigans.
Pictured with two doors and the short wheelbase, the newcomer retains the body-on-frame architecture of the four-door and long-wheelbase Wrangler 4xe. It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the all-electric version borrow a few parts from the plug-in hybrid, including the nickel-manganese-cobalt battery chemistry. 17 kWh for the Wrangler 4xe multiplied by three or four would translate to capacities between 51 and 68 kWh for the Wrangler EV.
As far as the e-motor is concerned, the least we can expect from Jeep is 134 horsepower and 181 pound-feet (245 Nm) of instant torque. The Wrangler 4xe has a 2.0-liter turbo and two motors, but only the one found in the eight-speed transmission offers zero-emissions driving at the press of a button.
As part of the brand’s electrification strategy, Jeep will add another plug-in hybrid to the lineup in the guise of the Grand Cherokee 4xe for the 2022 model year. Last but certainly not least, solar-powered charging stations will be installed in Moab, Utah, and on the Rubicon Trail in California.
