2022 Jeep Wrangler EV Teased, Concept Will Be Revealed This Spring

Scheduled to feature at the event running March 28th through April 3rd, the battery-powered Wrangler EV has been teased via two pictures that appear to suggest the Rubicon trim level. Blue-painted tow hooks and all-terrain rubber are featured, along with vents in the hood despite the obvious lack of an internal combustion engine.Three or four battery modules, a single electric motor, and a two-speed transfer case are suggested by a diagram of the "Wrangler BEV Concept," which is a pretty curious layout at first glance. On second thought, a dual-motor setup would have hindered the driving range with more energy consumption and one less battery module. Truth be told, a single electric motor is more than adequate for highway driving and off-road shenanigans.Pictured with two doors and the short wheelbase, the newcomer retains the body-on-frame architecture of the four-door and long-wheelbase Wrangler 4xe. It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the all-electric version borrow a few parts from the plug-in hybrid, including the nickel-manganese-cobalt battery chemistry. 17for the Wrangler 4xe multiplied by three or four would translate to capacities between 51 and 68 kWh for the WranglerAs far as the e-motor is concerned, the least we can expect from Jeep is 134 horsepower and 181 pound-feet (245 Nm) of instant torque. The Wrangler 4xe has a 2.0-liter turbo and two motors, but only the one found in the eight-speed transmission offers zero-emissions driving at the press of a button.As part of the brand’s electrification strategy , Jeep will add another plug-in hybrid to the lineup in the guise of the Grand Cherokee 4xe for the 2022 model year. Last but certainly not least, solar-powered charging stations will be installed in Moab, Utah, and on the Rubicon Trail in California.