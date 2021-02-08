Manual Jeep Gladiator Recalled Over Clutch Issue, Wrangler Also Called Back

Manual transmissions in full-size trucks are obviously extinct, and they’re on their way out as far as mid-size pickups are concerned as well. Nissan, for example, decided against the good ol’ stick shift for the Frontier in favor of a nine-speed automatic borrowed from the Titan.
Off-road specialist Jeep knows that some people like to row their own gears, which is why the Gladiator comes with a six-speeder and three pedals at no addition cost. The same can be said about the Wrangler, the best-selling utility vehicle in the class until Ford rolls out the long-anticipated Bronco.
If you own a 2020 to 2021 Gladiator or a 2018 to 2021 Wrangler with the Aisin D478 transmission, you should get in touch with your dealership as soon as possible over a peculiar issue. The clutch pressure plate may overheat, leading to a potential fracture that may result in cracks or holes that may allow heated debris to be expelled from the transmission’s case.
According to the Auburn Hills-based automaker, “a fire can result in occupant injury and injury to persons outside of the vehicle.” Thankfully, though, only one accident and zero injuries have been identified thus far.
The Part 573 Safety Recall Report published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration highlights that “there is no defective part. The issue is the result of design specification. Remedy is updated software for the vehicle that mitigates safety risks related to the clutch assembly.” In other words, a few lines of code will tell the engine to reduce torque when the clutch assembly gets too hot, which is a little underwhelming in comparison to a properly-designed clutch that can withstand the torque.
In the case of the Gladiator, pretty much every manual-equipped unit produced from December 21st, 2018 to January 22nd, 2021 are called back. Wrangler production dates range from August 23rd, 2017 to January 22nd, 2021, and the grand total is estimated at 42,887 units for both nameplates.
Dealers and customers are to be notified on March 19th. Until then, don’t forget to check your vehicle's status by using the NHTSA look-up tool.
