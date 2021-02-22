Gittin Jr.'s Ford F-450 Chase Truck and the Bronco 4400 Have Something in Common

Ford had a massive presence during the recent 2021 King of the Hammers off-road event, but the company's involvement with its Bronco-derived racers naturally goes beyond that. Of course, anything can happen during these adventurous competitions, so it’s always safe to be prepared. RTR’s Vaughn Gittin Jr., for example, did just that with help from a thoroughly modified F-450.
Although RTR’s tuning range is currently focused on a limited Blue Oval roster (Ranger, F-150, and Mustang), we already know the company is well versed in modifying interesting vehicles. For that, you just need to remember their work on the Mach-E 1400 or their recent teaser with Gittin Jr. Ripping through Johnson Valley in a Bronco.
But for their association with Ford’s efforts inside the Ultra4 realm (which has already spawned both the fully customized 4400 racers and the tamer Bronco 4600 models, so far), RTR and Vaughn Gittin Jr. have prepared something that looks like it’s out of its traditional world. After all, a Ford F-450 usually looks better on a construction site, not in a desert setting.
Then again, this is no ordinary F-450 we’re dealing with here. It is Vaughn’s brand-new chase truck that decided life as a stock F-450 wasn’t its thing and got transformed for an Ultra4Racing existence. This “big boy” is going to be seen from afar with all the mods it’s packing, including during night-time driving when it’s going to make full use of those Project X Offroad lights up top.
It’s also thoroughly prepared to get itself out of sticky situations with help from the Warn Industries winch and will also come to the aid of Gittin Jr. thanks to the racks of spare Nitto tires and Center Line wheels for his Bronco 4400 racer. Anything else is hidden inside the numerous cabinets, save for one interesting detail.
That’s because the F-450 and Bronco 4400 race trucks share a not-so-small connection – the brand new 22-inch “FunHaver” wheels were created by Center Line as a direct homage to the Hammer wheels used by the latter.
