2021 Ford Bronco First Edition No. 1 of 7,000 Is Here, Gets a Quick Walkaround

Originally revealed back in July 2020, the 2021 Ford Bronco has been one of the most eagerly anticipated vehicles of the year as well as one of the most elusive. It was only in January of 2021 that original reservation holders were able to convert those into actual orders, and it won’t be until later this summer that the first deliveries will finally take place.
One of the most talked-about vehicles in the Blue Oval's recent history, the 2-Door and 4-Door Bronco need to come out spotless out of the pre-production stage. After all, Ford might want to fully take advantage of the additional time it recently gained due to supplier havoc and make sure its reinvented Bronco doesn’t come out with any issues—unlike the case of the 2021 F-150 and the smaller Bronco Sport.
That said, we’re inching closer to the highly anticipated moment when a lucky reservation holder will gain access to the very first series-production Bronco. By the looks of it, since we’re dealing with a First Edition example here, this might be it—the unit showcased in the video (embedded below) from the “Our Bronco Life” YT channel.
Unlike other outlets, such as the Ford-backed The Bronco Nation, this one seems to be in the process of learning the secrets of the trade. We base our judgment on the lack of sound input from the host that gives the initial intro, as well as the camera operator’s decision to focus on some of the details so close that it’s actually hard to tell what exactly is being filmed.
Well, one can’t have everything. At least, we get an early look at the 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition number one of just 7,000 examples—there's a little reminder of its limited-edition status in the cabin. As far as we can tell, it’s a $61,605 4-Door Cactus Gray example that also sports the regular soft-top (not the fastback one that’s been incessantly spotted in the recent past).
This is merely a static presentation, with the channel first showcasing the exterior up to the 2-minute mark, then jumping inside the Navy Pier-equipped cabin (there’s only one other option, Black Onyx) up to the 4:10 mark. Unfortunately, the video is cut short exactly when it was becoming really interesting, as the Bronco started rolling under some gloomy yet natural light.
