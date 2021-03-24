5 2021 Ford Bronco and Mustang Mach 1 Won't Be a Common Sight Because One Is RHD

2021 Ford Bronco Tries Sasquatch for Size to Impress T6 Ranger Platform Sibling

Squatch vs FX4 pic.twitter.com/yX6icWA5KZ — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) March 23, 2021 For now, the carmaker adopts a rather cautious approach, even though some Bronco aficionados have already reported the news after receiving invitations for the event taking place between March 30th and April 3rd.Apparently, as with the 2021 King of Hammers earlier this year, Ford will have both the big Bronco and Bronco Sport models available for trail rides and test drives, while the company’s “exploratory booth” will be the designated venue for some “special announcements.”Before anyone jumps out screaming Warthog , may we remind you that Ford previously outed motorsport-related novelties during the aforementioned King of Hammers, so we shouldn’t get our hopes up too much on this occasion either.Meanwhile, Mike Levine, the PR head honcho for North America has seemingly deserted (pun intended) his corner office for a bit of 2-Door Area 51 Bronco freedom. Never mind the alien reference (there’s a telling night-time picture in the gallery, just for fun) because Levine also entices fans with a side-by-side comparison between the Bronco and its T6 architecture sibling, the Ford Ranger.Although it’s no Tremor, the Ranger does come out to play in FX4 guise, but it somehow still gets dwarfed by the 2-Door Area 51 Bronco thanks to the's extremely popular Sasquatch package.By the way, the latter can be had for $4,995 starting from the base 2-Door Bronco that goes for just $28,500. As one moves up the trim ladder, the Sasquatch becomes cheaper: $4,495 on the Black Diamond, $4,200 on the Outer Banks, $2,495 on the Badlands, and so on. Actually, it's standard equipment on the Wildtrack and the sold-out First Edition