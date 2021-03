art of rally is coming to Xbox and Game Pass this Summer!



The graphics, the gameplay, the soundtrack, everything is so special and unique that it’s easy to become addicted to this game—even if it’s not a simulator like Gran Turismo or a rival to Need for Speed.And the good news is that art of rally is expanding, as the game is currently available only on PC and Mac on typical gaming platforms such as Steam, Epic, and GOG. But the folks over at Funselektor Labs have recently confirmed the Xbox launch as well, with the ETA set for the summer of this year.There are two important tidbits missing right now. First, nobody knows for sure when exactly the game is projected to go live on Microsoft’s gaming console, and second, not a single word has been said about PlayStation. So right now, it looks like Xbox is the only console getting art of rally, though there’s a good chance PlayStation support isn’t very far either.The other good news concerns an update that will be available for all players starting this summer as well. Called Kenya rally, the new update will include not one, not two, but four different new cars and a total of six tracks.And while Funselektor Labs has tried to remain tight-lipped on the cars included in the update, a trailer that was published online pretty much spilled the beans on the upcoming lineup. It confirmed that we’re going to get the Nissan 240RS, the Datsun 160J, the Porsche 959 , and Toyota Celica Twin Cam Turbo.More information on the changes coming in this new update and the upcoming debut on Xbox is expected to be shared in the next few months as we get closer to the launch date.