1970 Chevy El Camino SS Takes the “Silver Bullet” Course With 427 ProCharged V8

In an automotive world overrun by all things crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, it’s easy to forget that back in the day, it wasn’t that easy to succeed when trying to do things a bit differently. Just remember that Chevy’s original El Camino wasn’t quite as successful as one would initially believe, judging solely on the 1960s and 1970s glory days of SS and “Big Block” performance.
Many muscle car aficionados who also sought the added practicality of a pickup truck finally recognized the El Camino as the real deal when the company decided to help lift the spirits with neat perks, such as the SS396 version for the 1970 model year of the model’s third generation.
And, if that wasn’t enough, a select few El Caminos received an even larger partner for the same model year. It was the 454ci (7.4-liter) LS6 “Big Block” V8 capable of delivering 450 horsepower to make sure any shameful remarks towards the coupe-truck design wouldn’t be heard because the sound of tire-shredding burnouts.
The reason we’re focusing on this particular model year is simple – this 1970 Chevrolet El Camino SS that’s on sale from Cars Remember When has aged like fine wine. Or, better yet, let’s say the passage of time has given it a very polished look.
Anyways, enough with the poetry. We need to come down from cloud number nine to ground level and discuss the neat details of this 1970 El Camino SS. And this is because the obvious restoration is just the tip of the iceberg.
Further behind the shiny sheets of metal sits a careful upgrade project that involves a lot of aftermarket additions. First and foremost, under the hood resides a 427-cubic inch (7.0-liter) V8 with aluminum heads that was treated to a ProCharger setup and MSD ignition system.
The engine is linked to a Borg Warner Super T-10 four-speed manual transmission, and the upcoming owner will audibly stand out in any crowd thanks to the ceramic coated headers with 3-inch dual exhausts. Visually, this El Camino easily shows off most of its highlights, from the bowtie-branded bed to the Wilwood front and rear disc brakes sitting behind the asymmetric wheels (17-inch up front and 18-inch in the back).
Best of all, even though this El Camino features more than $100k in upgrades, according to the consigner, the asking price is almost half of that, at $54,900.
