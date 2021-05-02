1985 Chevrolet El Camino on 26-Inch Wheels Flaunts Flashy Green Paint, LS Swap

2 1973 Chevrolet Caprice With 1,200 WHP Is One Stylish Drag Donk

Fifth-gen El Caminos built from 1982 to 1987 get the least amount of love, probably due to their boxy and somewhat featureless design. If you're not a big fan of the mid-1980s stock El Camino, maybe a heavily modded hi-riser will change your mind.Not a big fan of donks ? Welcome to the club then because I'm not either. But this 1985 El Camino finished in a flashy shade of green and fitted with matching 26-inch tires somehow looks just right. It might sound weird, but I think it has 1980s disco era written all over it.Anyway, I'm a sucker for bright green-painted classics and this includes boxy 1980s GMs. Even better if it's a truck. The wheels are an interesting touch too thanks to the unique spoke layout. The double-five-spoke design looks like it features two overlapping sets of spokes, one finished in green and the other one in bright chrome.The front fascia got its fair share of upgrades too. The square headlamps now include LED lights, while the stock front grille has been replaced with a Tiarra Luxury Mesh . Granted, there's a lot of bling going on over here, but it works well with the flashy appearance and hi-riser stance.The custom interior boasts a modern audio system with subs nicely integrated into the upholstery. Nearly every inch of the car's interior is draped in saddle brown leather and cloth. The steering wheel that matches the design of the wheels is a bit of a stretch, but hey, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.If you know your 1980s El Caminos you probably already noticed the aftermarket hood with a big bulge in the center. That thing provides room for the beefed-up LS V8 that spins the rear wheels. No word on power output, but it sounds pretty mean and I bet this El Camino hits the ground with more than 500 horsepower. A lot more than the lazy small-block V8s that Chevy offered back in the day.A bold take on the fifth-generation El Camino, a two-door truck that doesn't get the attention it deserves nowadays. Needless to say, this green-painted truck won't go unnoticed.