Dodge Challenger Hellcat Donk Rides on 34-Inch Wheels, Makes No Sense

Technically speaking, a car riding on 20-inch wheels is a donk . That's a common size for production cars nowadays, but they do look oversized on vehicles from the 1970s and 1980s. I'm not a fan of donks, but I think they can be stylish in a certain layout and riding on wheels no larger than 24 inches. But put a set of 34-inch rollers on any car and it will become ridiculous. Especially if it's a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. 8 photos



Yes, you read that correct. Someone "donked" a Hellcat, a beefed-up Challenger designed with street and drag strip performance in mind. And while I do get that some people like hi-risers on massive 34-inch wheels, such a modification will ruin the dynamics of any car, much more so if it's a supercharged Hellcat with more than 700 horsepower.I'm not going to even ask what's the point of putting a Challenger Hellcat on monster wheels, but this build is obviously more than that. The car has been repainted in bright red and it even features matching front and hood grilles. The spinner wheels also combine the same shade of metallic red with silver.Needless to say, whoever painted this car did a tremendous job, although I'm not a big fan of the painted "Hellcat" badges on the front fenders.But that's not all. The interior is also red. And I'm not talking about accents and stitching. It's an all-red upholstery. From the seats and the door panels to the dashboard, steering wheel, and even the headliner, this Challenger 's cabin is as red as they get.I can also spot metallic red inserts on the steering wheel, instrument cluster, center stack, and center console, all finished in a shade that mirrors the exterior.Things get a bit fancier when the sun goes down. That's when the headliner light up to display stars and constellations. Yup, that's a cool copy of Rolls-Royce 's Starlight headliner. It's a bit more difficult to enjoy since the Challenger doesn't have room for a reclining rear seat, but it's a unique touch you wouldn't expect to find in a Dodge.This is probably the most ridiculous Challenger Hellcat conversion out there. And I have to admit, I don't even know what to think about it. While I'm sad to see a Hellcat that will no longer perform as it was designed to, I kind of admire the owner for having the guts to turn such a wonderful machine into a hi-riser. What do you think? Let me know in the comments below.