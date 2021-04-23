Slim Thug's Already Platinum Cadillac Escalade Wears Donk-Like 30-Inch Forgiatos

Although Cadillac isn’t faring nearly as well as it did back in the good old days in America in terms of sales, the traditional Escalade love from artists and VIPs certainly hasn’t faded away, especially since the fifth generation has landed across dealerships. And boy, we’re in for all sorts of massive treats going forward.
While the Kim Kardashian ESV was among the first to kick off the VIP party for the latest iteration of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, it has since been surpassed in terms of craziness on several occasions, including of the lowrider variety.
The latest example comes from rapper Stayve Jerome Thomas (better known by his stage name Slim Thug), who’s actually got a fair bit of experience with exotic Cadillac Escalade ownership. Our vast archive of all sorts of mindless creations reveals that the artist went for massive 26-inch wheels as far back as 2014.
Now, back to the current times, that size isn’t a proper reflection of his personality anymore, it seems. Instead, Forgiato Wheels were kind enough (for a decidedly fat paycheck, probably) to hook up his new 2021 Escalade “Already Platinum Edition” to custom 30 inchers!
Unfortunately, we’re not given the exact model, but we can at least connect the dots for the special name of the SUV, with Already Platinum being Slim Thug’s big album debut back in 2005. Naturally, as far as the looks are concerned, the jury is still out with a ruling regarding such controversial mods.
By the way, certain social media dwellers said the wheels might have looked better if they were also dressed in black, just like the Caddy. We tend to agree with that assessment, especially considering Forgiato’s recent outing of a different Escalade (also embedded below) that’s dressed up with a bespoke wrap and rides on 26 inchers for a subtler donk-style atmosphere.
