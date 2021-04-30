G-Body Oldsmobile Cutlass Flexes 24-Inch Gold Wheels, Flashy Interior

1 1973 Chevrolet Caprice With 1,200 WHP Is One Stylish Drag Donk

Like many GM cars, the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was downsized in the late 1970s. Despite retaining the old A-body platform, it had lost a few good inches from the wheelbase even before GM switched to the G-body layout. And it looked a bit too much like the Buick Regal and Chevrolet Monte Carlo to stand out. However, the fourth-gen Cutlass gets credit for being the last of its kind to feature rear-wheel drive. 1 photo



More than 30 years later and the boxy Olds is becoming some sort of 1980s classic. Granted, it's not as popular with classic car collectors as it is in the hi-riser scene, but that's better than being a forgettable, underpowered G-body. And this trend spawned a few cool Cutlass donks, too, including this late 1980s green-over-gold example.I'm pretty sure Oldsmobile did not offer a metallic, British Racing Green-like hue back in the 1980s, so we're looking at a custom paint job. But while the upper section of the body is finished in green, the lower part is wrapped metallic gray, with a gold pinstripe setting the two areas apart. The pinstripe not only continues around the wheel arches but also extends into the front and rear bumpers. Classy!While the two-tone, pinstriped finish is not unusual for late 1980s Cutlass coupes, this color combination is clearly inspired by early 1970s 442 and Cutlass Supreme models. But unlike classic muscle cars, this Olds rides on a set of big, modern rims. Not only that but the wheels are painted gold to match the pinstriping and to provide a striking contrast against the green body.While a matching green interior would have looked quite exotic, the red upholstery in this Olds is nothing to sneeze at either. It's finished almost entirely in red, which goes well with the green exterior, and sports customized door panels and center console. But it's not over the top; just small changes that make the interior unique. In typical donk fashion, the steering wheel design matches the wheels—also finished in brushed gold for a bit of bling.I'm not into hi-risers, but G-body cars can look tasty on oversized deep dish wheels. I'd take one of these over a 1970s Impala any day of the week.