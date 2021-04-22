1972 Chevrolet Impala Donk Hits the Drag Strip With Ridiculous 30-Inch Wheels

1 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle on 22-Inch Wheels Is a Classic Hi-Riser Done Right

I'm no fan of donks, but this thing is a looker. That's mostly because I'm a sucker for 1970s full-size rigs finished in bright, metallic green. This paint job is obviously of the aftermarket variety, as Chevrolet did not offer such a color back in 1972. But whoever painted this monster, apparently called Megatron, did a top-notch job.The blower poking out of the long hood is a hint that the drivetrain is no longer stock. The badges suggest that this Impala used to sport a 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8. Chevrolet offered two such engines back in 1972, a Turbo Fire good for 170 horsepower and a Turbo-Jet rated at 240 horses.There's no word whether the owner kept and upgraded the original 400, but whatever lurks under that hood cranks out a whopping 1,400 horsepower with a shot of nitrous. We know that because Megatron has been tearing up drag strips since 2020.So how fast is this donk? Well, this footage from Stuntfest 2K21 probably isn't Megatron's fastest run, and we don't have official numbers to run by. But we do know that this Impala has a reputation for being the quickest donk on 30-inch wheels on the quarter-mile based on the races it ran in 2020.This short video gives us just a little taste of how fast it can be, but by far, the most interesting thing to notice is how smooth Megatron runs. Given the massive power and the enormous wheels, you'd expect this rig to go sideways real fast, but it charges toward the line straighter than a muscle car running on proper drag wheels I'm pretty sure this flashy green Impala would look much better on 20-inch wheels, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and there's no argument against that. And if the owner is gunning for drag racing records on the massive wheels, then more power to him!