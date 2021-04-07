Oldsmobile Cutlass Donk Hits the Drag Strip, Does Big Wheelie

Donks and high-riders are some of the most ridiculous car upgrades out there. I'm not a fan, and I think massive wheels ruin a car, but hey, I don't judge. If it works for you, that's fine. But as ridiculous as they are, apparently, donks can be really fast on the drag strip.
You won't see a donk turn up at an NHRA event (because they're not allowed to compete), but it turns out donk racing is a thing. Just check out Donkmaster of In & Out Customs to see what I'm talking about. One of the shop's latest creations, a G-body Olds of the 1980s, just hit the drag strip riding on a set of big deep dish wheels and it runs impressively fast.
Don't let the massive wheels, which probably measure at least 24 inches to the rear, fool you; this thing does burnouts, and it's so fast that it needs a parachute to come to a halt at the end of the drag strip. You can also see it do a big wheelie at the end of the video.
There's no word as to what's hiding under the hood, but it sounds like a big supercharged V8. What we do know is that the car rides on a 1980s G-body platform, some of the best underpinnings for drag racing.
GM used this platform for at least ten midsize vehicles from 1982 to 1987, including Buicks, Chevrolets, and Pontiacs. The Chevy lineup includes both the Malibu and Monte Carlo, which can be seen running quick quarter-mile sprints regularly across the U.S.
This boxy coupe here is a late fourth-generation Oldsmobile Cutlass. The narrow split grille and the one-piece headlamps were introduced for 1988, right before the fifth-gen version debuted. It's probably one of the ugliest G-body cars out there, but it doesn't really matter when you drop a massive V8 under the hood.
