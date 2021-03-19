1969 Chevy Corvair Drag Races 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass, Doesn't Stand a Chance

5 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Is a Purple Classic, Hides Surprise Under the Hood

Pure stock muscle car racing is probably the best thing right now, as we can see vintage American cars from the 1960s and 1970s go against each other on the quarter-mile. It's usually V8 vs. V8, no matter the brand, but owners of cars that boast fewer cylinders under the hood also show up at events. This 1969 Chevy Corvair is one of them. 1 photo



This 1969 Corvair, produced a few months before the nameplate was discontinued, comes with a 2.7-liter flat-six under the hood. Is it as powerful as the



By comparison, the 1970 Cutlass features a 5.7-liter V8 good for a whopping 325 horsepower and 360 pound-feet (487 Nm) of torque. You don't even need to see the video to know that the Corvair doesn't stand a chance.



But the Chevy is almost 1,100 pounds (499 kg) lighter than the Olds, so it puts up a good fight. The Cutlass wins the quarter-mile duel by crossing the finish line in 12.45 seconds at 112.61 mph (181.23 kph). The Corvair manages a 15.1-second run at 95.68 mph (153.98 kph). That's a big gap, but definitely smaller than the horsepower deficit of the Corvair would suggest.



But it's still a great display from a vehicle that was significantly different than any other Chevrolet offered in the late 1960s.



The Corvair is regarded by many as America's Porsche 911. But this title is often used for aftermarket mods by Don Yenko. Known for his souped-up Camaros, Yenko produced around 100 upgraded Corvairs, called



