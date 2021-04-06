1982 Chevy Monte Carlo Dragster Runs on Deep Dish Wheels, Flexes Nitro-Fed V8

Got Nearly $250K? Get an Ultra-Equipped Atlas Motor Coach From Airstream

No, West Coast Customs doesn't have a drag-racing division yet. This lightning-liveried coupe is a former super stock and drag radial racer that's getting a makeover, and the owner opted for a set of deep dish wheels.It's definitely unusual to see big lip rims on a dragster, but they seem to get the job done. Sure, 12-second runs are far from impressive given what's under the hood, but the Monte Carlo runs smoothly despite the almost slammed stance.The car is supposed to run faster, though. According to the folks over at Race Your Ride, this project is "nowhere close to being done." Since the front hood hides a big 7.7-liter V8 and a 350 shot of nitrous, this G-body racer should make a comeback with much faster quarter-mile runs. Let's hope that the massive 24-inch rear wheels don't get in the way.This car was originally built years ago by Mike Bourgoine of MSC Racecars. Raced as a modified super stock and drag radial car in the Aurora/Chicago area, it was sold years ago, and it has since changed hands numerous times. Five years later and Mike's son purchased the car, bringing it back home.Although it's not yet ready to run at full potential, the Monte Carlo races against The Popo, a modified 1988 Mustang GT patrol car. It loses the race, but it manages a cool 12.26-second run. That "beat the heat" 'Stang is impressively fast, though.Deep dish wheels or not, I'd love to see more G-body cars on the drag strip. Call me weird, but these boxy cars from the 1980s look at home on the track—as long as they don't go rogue like this Chevy Malibu wagon