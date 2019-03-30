autoevolution

Jaguar F-Pace "Whips" Exist, Look Weird on 32-Inch Wheels

30 Mar 2019, 18:38 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Tuning
A whip or a donk refers to a car with oversized wheels, often covered in chrome and riding unnaturally high. This type of tuning is common in American and, thankfully, nowhere else.
4 photos
Jaguar F-Pace "Whips" Exist, Look Weird on 32-Inch WheelsJaguar F-Pace "Whips" Exist, Look Weird on 32-Inch WheelsJaguar F-Pace "Whips" Exist, Look Weird on 32-Inch Wheels
We've seen all sorts of Camaros and Corvettes riding around on massive wheels. However, SUVs somehow make the most attention-grabbing projects, even though they're supposed to sit further off the ground.

Given the size of these off-roaders, it's not unusual to see factory-fitted alloys that are larger than 20 inches in diameter. However, the wheel arches still aren't large enough for some 32 inches plus rubber.

Because the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet-based donks gave us nightmares, we stopped following what's going on in this segment. However, good-ol' YouTube knows we're addicted to crazy stuff and recommended we check out the Jaguar F-Pace donk.

Our initial reaction was "This can't be real. Surely, nobody is crazy enough to ruin an SUV, especially a classy British one." But a quick search revealed multiple such abominations.

One example features candy red apple custom paint, an all-chrome front setup and custom doors with large speakers. Because when you've gathered a crowd around your weird Jaguar crossover, the least you can do is put on some music. Riding on 32-inch Azara wheels, it appeared late last year on the Orlando car scene.

To roll around on such large wheels, the Jag needs to have its fenders chopped to give extra clearance, while the suspension appears to have no give at all. There's also a green one. Or is this the same car with a new paint job? It was spotted in the company of a purple XJ whip, the same one as in the first video. Another owner had better luck with 26-inch wheels, which fit once the arch lining was trimmed.

Jaguar F-Pace jaguar donk whip Jaguar tuning
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR XEJAGUAR XE Lower PremiumJAGUAR XE 300 SportJAGUAR XE 300 Sport CompactJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverAll JAGUAR models  
 
 