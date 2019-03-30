5 Vossen Wheels Visit Russia: Audi, Infiniti and This Girl

Jaguar F-Pace "Whips" Exist, Look Weird on 32-Inch Wheels

A whip or a donk refers to a car with oversized wheels, often covered in chrome and riding unnaturally high. This type of tuning is common in American and, thankfully, nowhere else. 4 photos



Given the size of these off-roaders, it's not unusual to see factory-fitted alloys that are larger than 20 inches in diameter. However, the wheel arches still aren't large enough for some 32 inches plus rubber.



Because the



Our initial reaction was "This can't be real. Surely, nobody is crazy enough to ruin an SUV , especially a classy British one." But a quick search revealed multiple such abominations.



One example features candy red apple custom paint, an all-chrome front setup and custom doors with large speakers. Because when you've gathered a crowd around your weird Jaguar crossover, the least you can do is put on some music. Riding on 32-inch Azara wheels, it appeared late last year on the Orlando car scene.



To roll around on such large wheels, the Jag needs to have its fenders chopped to give extra clearance, while the suspension appears to have no give at all. There's also a green one. Or is this the same car with a new paint job? It was spotted in the company of a purple XJ whip, the same one as in the first video. Another owner had better luck with 26-inch wheels, which fit once the arch lining was trimmed.



