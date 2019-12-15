Pink Ford Mustang Convertible on DUB 30-Inch Wheels Is a Weird SUV

Thanks to the aftermarket car scene in Florida, we now know that the Mustang can be turned into an SUV without any help from Ford. It's not something we want, but at least this will get it out of the system.
The Ford Mustang is not a Nissan Murano. That's should be pretty obvious. But after it got the "donk" treatment, this convertible pony now resembles the Murano CrossCabrio. In case you forgot, this was the roofless 2-door machine Nissan tried to pass as a lifestyle vehicle some years ago.
Outside of maybe a retirement home, it didn't have much appeal. However, Land Rover made one too, the Evoque Cabriolet. That's beside the point? There really isn't one when dealing with such a weird car.
I suppose it could be worse. With the suspension jacked up like that, getting into the car is going to be much easier. And since the cumbersome, you're less likely to be caught speeding. But from where we stand, the downsides outweigh the advantages.
Putting 30-inch wheels on a car like this means taking corners is tricky. The suspension travel has been reduced and all the fenders needed to be modified. Besides the 30-inch DUB chrome wheels, our lifted 'Stang also sports a metallic pink wrap and custom mesh grilles. In case you're wondering, this is a 2017 Mustang V6, so it's not like a precious collectible has been ruined here.
If pink isn't your color, we found a similarly modified Mustang coup' with 28-inch alloys by the same brand. While smaller, the alloys have an entertaining factor. Does anybody know who makes tires for these cars? They're as thin as strips of tape.
We all know about the Mach-E, an electric crossover that uses the Mustang branding. Let's just hope nobody puts a convertible on the idea board, otherwise we'll have an electric donk convertible too.
Outside of maybe a retirement home, it didn't have much appeal. However, Land Rover made one too, the Evoque Cabriolet. That's beside the point? There really isn't one when dealing with such a weird car.
I suppose it could be worse. With the suspension jacked up like that, getting into the car is going to be much easier. And since the cumbersome, you're less likely to be caught speeding. But from where we stand, the downsides outweigh the advantages.
Putting 30-inch wheels on a car like this means taking corners is tricky. The suspension travel has been reduced and all the fenders needed to be modified. Besides the 30-inch DUB chrome wheels, our lifted 'Stang also sports a metallic pink wrap and custom mesh grilles. In case you're wondering, this is a 2017 Mustang V6, so it's not like a precious collectible has been ruined here.
If pink isn't your color, we found a similarly modified Mustang coup' with 28-inch alloys by the same brand. While smaller, the alloys have an entertaining factor. Does anybody know who makes tires for these cars? They're as thin as strips of tape.
We all know about the Mach-E, an electric crossover that uses the Mustang branding. Let's just hope nobody puts a convertible on the idea board, otherwise we'll have an electric donk convertible too.