BMW 3 Series Transported Sideways Inside of a Van Is Not Something You See Daily

Big rigs transporting damaged or non-functional cars is not an uncommon sight on the world’s roads. After all, cars do break down, and since most of the times fixing them on site is not possible, moving them to a proper garage is mandatory.
Usually, broken-down cars are transported on trailers or platforms, as to ensure the safety of both the vehicle itself and the other machines and people that may cross its path. That means proper securing, a trained driver, and the minimum guarantee that no one can get hurt.
That doesn’t meant there aren’t wise guys here and there that believe their way is better and, for the lack of a better option, come up with insane ways to move cars around.
What you can see in the video attached at the end of this piece is footage shot in the city of Radauti in the north-east part of Romania by Ruben Costea. The post is dated December 10 and captioned “Radauti 2019.”
What we see here is what appears to be a BMW 3 Series being moved through the city in a van. That’s right, inside a van, and since a full-size car cannot possibly fit in there on all fours, it has been crammed sideways.
The BMW is of an older generation, and we have no idea whether it is anything more than an empty shell, or it comes complete with engine, seats and so one.
The car’s body seems to be all there though, as the rear end of the Bimmer stick out of the van like a sore thumb.
So, is way of moving a car dangerous? Of course it is. Sure, the BMW does seem firmly stuck in place, and whichever way you turn it, it doesn’t appear it’s going to be an easy job getting it out. But it is still dangerous.
That doesn’t meant there aren’t wise guys here and there that believe their way is better and, for the lack of a better option, come up with insane ways to move cars around.
What you can see in the video attached at the end of this piece is footage shot in the city of Radauti in the north-east part of Romania by Ruben Costea. The post is dated December 10 and captioned “Radauti 2019.”
What we see here is what appears to be a BMW 3 Series being moved through the city in a van. That’s right, inside a van, and since a full-size car cannot possibly fit in there on all fours, it has been crammed sideways.
The BMW is of an older generation, and we have no idea whether it is anything more than an empty shell, or it comes complete with engine, seats and so one.
The car’s body seems to be all there though, as the rear end of the Bimmer stick out of the van like a sore thumb.
So, is way of moving a car dangerous? Of course it is. Sure, the BMW does seem firmly stuck in place, and whichever way you turn it, it doesn’t appear it’s going to be an easy job getting it out. But it is still dangerous.