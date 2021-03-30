2022 GMC Hummer Imagined as First Donk EV on 30-Inch Chrome Wheels

The GMC Hummer marks the return of the iconic 4x4 as an all-electric pickup truck. But while waiting for the future EV to arrive, let's not forget what Hummers are known for. It's not uncommon for all three generations to be seen rolling around on gigantic wheels, the so-called donk configuration.
Just check out how tall this H2 looks on 34-inch Forgiato wheels in yellow. Or how about an H1 "Naked Whip" doing its best Jeep mall crawler impersonation by having no doors and some gold wheels. Based on just these two sightings, we think it's fair to assume that the GMC Hummer EV will be a popular donk.
Digital artist Sad Machines realized this and created his own monstrosity. The 3D model is rolling around on 30-inch TIS wheels, brightly chromed to the point of looking like mirrors. The DUB Magazine logos are also present, a tribute to the game Midnight Club 3. The Hummer donk is also doing the right thing in the paint department. I think this would be called "Kandy Yellow." But "gold" also seems like an appropriate description.
Car culture sometimes manifests as a huge gap between what a car is supposed to be and the thing it's turned into. There's no better example than the donk, hatted by everybody in the YouTube comments section, yet surprisingly popular in the real world.
If you've never seen a donk until now, we can give you a basic description. Traditionally, this is a full-size, body-on-frame American car, the V8-powered RWD kind. Impalas, Malibus, Chevelles, Buick Regal, and Oldsmobile Cutlass models are among the most popular. However, the custom scene has diversified a lot in recent years. We've seen lots of Japanese SUVs, sports cars and more.
Some folks say that the wheels symbolize rising above your struggles, that you've come from a bad place but are now successful in life. It's not about putting the biggest rims you can find on an old rustbucket. These cars have perfectly detailed paint jobs and often rock tens of thousands in engine and sound system mods.
Digital artist Sad Machines realized this and created his own monstrosity. The 3D model is rolling around on 30-inch TIS wheels, brightly chromed to the point of looking like mirrors. The DUB Magazine logos are also present, a tribute to the game Midnight Club 3. The Hummer donk is also doing the right thing in the paint department. I think this would be called "Kandy Yellow." But "gold" also seems like an appropriate description.
Car culture sometimes manifests as a huge gap between what a car is supposed to be and the thing it's turned into. There's no better example than the donk, hatted by everybody in the YouTube comments section, yet surprisingly popular in the real world.
If you've never seen a donk until now, we can give you a basic description. Traditionally, this is a full-size, body-on-frame American car, the V8-powered RWD kind. Impalas, Malibus, Chevelles, Buick Regal, and Oldsmobile Cutlass models are among the most popular. However, the custom scene has diversified a lot in recent years. We've seen lots of Japanese SUVs, sports cars and more.
Some folks say that the wheels symbolize rising above your struggles, that you've come from a bad place but are now successful in life. It's not about putting the biggest rims you can find on an old rustbucket. These cars have perfectly detailed paint jobs and often rock tens of thousands in engine and sound system mods.