Turbo Chevy Monte Carlo Looks Like a Barn Find, Rips at the Drag Strip

Ignore the drag-spec wheels and the bulged hood, and this boxy coupe looks like it just came out of a barn. Okay, there's no rust in sight so maybe "barn find" is a bit harsh, so I'm gonna go with "unfinished project car." The front fascia is painted blue, the front fenders are some sort of matte black, while the rest of the body is basically primer.There are scratches everywhere, the panel gaps are uneven, and there's a wire sticking out of the trunk. Based on looks alone, you wouldn't bet on this Chevy at the drag strip. But you'd make a big mistake. This Monte Carlo is the perfect sleeper, the underdog that would smoke a polished dragster.Because behind that green nose lurks a turbocharged V8 that sounds mean and spins the rear wheels with tremendous power. How quick is it? Well, this is some sort of test run, so there's no timing, but my stopwatch says the Monte Carlo runs for slightly less than five seconds from take-off until the driver hits the brakes.Assuming he went for the brakes at the finish line, we could say he ran a 4.9-second 1/8-mile. Yes, it's not a full quarter-mile run, but that's an impressive result. And I have a feeling this Monte Carlo can do better than that.G-body platform, beater looks, turbo V8? Sign me up, I want to see this bad boy go against some serious competition. Fire up them Fox-body Mustangs and Buick Regals y'all!