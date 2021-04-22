2009 Ferrari F430 Scuderia Spider 16M Is a Dream Collectible, Costs $408,888

As if the regular F430 Scuderia wasn’t already as epic of a Ferrari as they come, we had to go and find this low-mileage Spider 16M example that now has us completely drooling over its specs and time capsule-like appearance.
For those who don’t know, the Spider 16M was built to celebrate Ferrari winning its 16th constructors' championship in Formula 1 back in 2008. It enjoyed a 499-unit run, all of which were pre-sold to select clients ahead of time. Basically, it’s a limited edition/special edition version of a car that so many already consider one of the ultimate Ferrari models in history.
Take it from somebody who’s actually driven an F430 Scuderia: it's been nearly impossible to replicate that experience in over a decade since that test drive. That’s because carmakers went on to embrace turbocharging and ultra-high revving naturally aspirated V8 units jammed in the back of track-focused mid-engine exotics just don’t grow on trees.
The F430 Scuderia offers one of the loudest and most visceral driving experiences out there, and the fact that Fusion Luxury Motors are asking for $408,888 in exchange for this Spider 16M should come as no surprise, despite its original MSRP of $333,873. The car has just 1,800 miles (2,897 km) on the clock, which means it’s basically still brand new.
Factory options include red brake calipers, carbon fiber under door cover, leather upholstery, Italian flag racing livery, and red stitching for the interior.
As for performance, this thing weighs just 3,175 lbs (1,440 kg) and will accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds before maxing out at 196 mph (315 kph). You’ll probably never go that fast in one, though, mostly because you’ll simply be happy with how the engine performs when accelerating out of corners—you can rev the 4.3-liter V8 engine all the way to 8,500 rpm, which is where you get to access its peak power output of 503 hp (510 PS) and 347 lb-ft (470 Nm) of torque.
