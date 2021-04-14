Chevy Monte Carlo Donk Drag Races Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo to Unexpected Outcome

Professional drag racing is mostly about meaty rear tires, but drivers will race anything outside NHRA events. Supercars on stock wheels? You got it! Boxy coupes from the 1980s on huge rims? Sure, why not! Donk racing is a thing nowadays, but it gets a bit more interesting when entirely different cars line up for a race.
This drag strip battle is far from conventional. On one lane, we have a tuned Porsche 911 Turbo. It's more powerful than the stock and already fast 911, and it also features an all-wheel-drive system. The second lane sees a 1980s Chevy Monte Carlo flex a massive set of wheels with low-profile tires and a beefed-up LS V8 under the hood.
Riding on gold-painted, 24-inch Forgiato wheels, this boxy coupe goes by the name "Black Blur." This Monte Carlo has been hitting the drag strip for years now, and last time I checked, it got its juice from a turbocharged LSX mill. It's definitely more powerful than your average Monte Carlo, although the actual numbers are a mystery.
But is it quick enough for a beefed-up 911 Turbo that also benefits from AWD? There's no spec sheet to compare, but the German coupe is rarely the underdog in scenarios like this. Surprisingly enough, though, the rear-wheel-driven Monte Carlo pulls a win, taking advantage of a nearly perfect off-the-line sprint.
The 911 driver's reaction is a bit slow at the green light, so his race is mostly about catching up. He manages to reduce the gap toward the finish line, but there's not enough time for him to get in front. That's not to say that the Monte Carlo didn't deserve the win, but the outcome might have been different with a quicker driver in the 911 Turbo.
Still, it's cool to see a boxy, G-body donk smash a modern supercar at the drag strip. It's proof that cars on massive rims can be impressively fast. The lesson here is that you should never underestimate big rim cars for straight-line racing.
