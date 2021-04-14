Stock Shelby GT350 Looks to Outrun Stock Mercedes-AMG GT S, Doesn't Pull It Off

Even though both of these cars are two-door coupes with rear-wheel drive and front-mounted V8 engines, they can be very different when it comes to outright performance. That includes handling, where the Mercedes clearly has the upper hand due, in part, to its smaller dimensions.
That said, we’re only getting to see them race in a straight line, as far as this video is concerned, which means that power, weight, and gearboxes come into play, while the chassis itself, steering capability, and everything else become less important. We also need to point out that neither car features any modifications, making this race as fair as possible.
Let’s talk about the Mustang first. It’s a Shelby GT350, which along with its GT350R sibling, enjoyed a production run spanning a total of five years before handing the reigns unofficially to the new Mach 1. Power comes from a 5.2-liter flat-plane crank V8 engine, putting down 526 hp (533 PS) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque, which is then sent to the rear wheels via Ford’s Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual gearbox.
Right off the bat, the Mustang is at a disadvantage compared to the AMG GT S, which features a seven-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch transmission. The Mercedes also weighs about 130 lbs (60 kg) less, basically the weight of a relatively small passenger.
In terms of its power output, the Merc’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 unit puts down 515 hp (522 PS and 495 lb-ft (671 Nm) of torque—again, these are GT S numbers. If this were the entry-level GT (no S), it would only have 469 hp (476 PS) and 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) of torque, and while the title of the video only has “AMG GT” in it, the uploader clearly says at the very beginning of the clip that this is the AMG GT S variant.
The two cars raced three times, and calling out a winner wasn’t at all difficult.
