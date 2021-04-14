2022 Toyota GR 86 Becomes a Lexus, Gets V8 Muscle in Stunning Rendering

In this era of accelerated electrification, Toyota has spent the last month pampering die-hard aficionados with good old suck-squeeze-bang-blow releases, such as the 2022 GR 86 compact sports car and the V8-animated IS 500 F Sport Performance sedan. But what if we somehow mixed the two?
The idea of Lexus building its version of the 86 has obviously been around since the Toyobaru project itself, and now that the second generation of the sports car is here, that dream obviously won't go away. In fact, the independent rendering we have here pictures just such an incarnation of the GR 86.
Digital artist Elio Anzora, who came up with this photorealistic work, borrowed body bits from multiple Lexus vehicles for the stunt. As such, the front grille comes from the said IS, while the headlights are inspired from the luxury brand's SUVs; truth be told, the cute styling of the actual GR 86 front light clusters has been the topic of debate, so the enthusiasts wishing for a more aggressive appearance can now enjoy this.
Moving over to the small coupe's posterior, we find the diffuser and the wing from the RC F, which seem to suit the design just fine. And, since this is yet another transfer involving a V8-powered Lexus donor car, we figured the transformation should also involve four extra cylinders.
Sure, the displacement boost introduced by the second-generation 86 is a welcome addition, with this taking the turbo-four from 2.0 to 2.4 liters. Still, there's nothing like a N/A V8 to redefine the driving experience.
As dictated by the DNA of the 86 nameplate, the compact coupe has been about the handling, not sheer grunt, but such a transformation isn't as wild as it might appear. For one, pro drifters have been shoehorning V8s into 86s for years, whether we're talking about LS swaps or even a Ferrari heart transplant.
Of course, building a business case for such a factory project would be extremely difficult these days and that's without considering any potential threat to the turbo-four Toyota/Subaru models. Then again, with the aftermarket realm being more active than ever, we might see a GR 86 getting Lex-ed up in the future.
