700-WHP Camaro SS Challenges Tuned Porsche 991.2 Turbo S, Instantly Regrets It

Was it yesterday’s clip of a 480-wheel horsepower Camaro SS beating a tuned 997.1 Turbo that made Camaro drivers believe they can now slay Porsche’s flagship supercar? Let’s hope not because not all 911s are created equal, and once you get to the 991-generation, things start to get really serious.
Still, yesterday's race was very interesting. The driver of the Camaro SS managed to win $500 using roughly 570 hp at the crank. On top of that, they both raced from a dig, which should have favored the all-wheel-driven Porsche.
Against all odds, the Chevy won the race, so now here we are watching another Camaro SS trying to upset a 911 Turbo, except this time they’re doing a rolling race from 60 mph (96 kph). We wouldn’t underestimate this Camaro, though, because it's clearly no slouch.
According to the video’s description, it makes 700-wheel horsepower (maybe around 820 hp at the crank) thanks to its full bolt-on mods, upgraded cam, E85 setup, plus an LT4 supercharger for its LT1 V8 engine. In other words, it’s nearly twice as powerful as the Camaro that dispatched that 997.1 Turbo from a dig.
However, the problem here is that its rival isn’t a 997 Turbo, but rather a 991.2 Turbo S model, with cat deletes and an OTS tune on 93. The uploader hasn't provided exact power and torque figures, so let’s just say that it puts down more than its stock 572 hp (580 PS) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of peak torque with overboost.
You don’t need any mods for this car to hit 60 miles per hour in less than three seconds flat, and its seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox is already the stuff of legends. It’s safe to say the Camaro had its hands full with this one.
