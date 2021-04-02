Modded Camaro SS Races Ford Mustang GT and Gets Gapped, but There's a Glitch

Sometimes, it doesn't take tons of aftermarket work to generate a race that can cause a stir. Case in point with the velocity confrontation we have here, which involves a sixth-gen Ford Mustang GT and at Gen VI Chevrolet Camaro SS. 6 photos



YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who captured the whole thing on camera, doesn't mention the exact custom hardware fitted to the vehicles. Nevertheless, we are told that the Chevy's 6.2-liter LT1, which delivers 455 hp in factory form, has received custom headers, along with an E85 setup.



As for the Mustang, which is a 2016 model, its 5.0-liter Gen II Coyote produces 435 hp when stock (by the way, here's our



The two muscle cars engaged in a street fight with multiple rounds, which means they went for the usual rolling starts. And we have to remind you to steer clear of this path and head over to the drag strip whenever you feel like doing battle.



For one, as far as the transmission front is concerned, this fight was as balanced as they get. You see, both the 'Stang and the



Sure, both coupes have been taken to the gym, but none of them features overly serious mods. And yet such a battle can easily heat up the muscle car communities, with Ford and Chevy guys often engaging in what you might call side battles—the comments section of the video below provides an example of this.YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who captured the whole thing on camera, doesn't mention the exact custom hardware fitted to the vehicles. Nevertheless, we are told that the Chevy's 6.2-liter LT1, which delivers 455 hp in factory form, has received custom headers, along with an E85 setup.As for the Mustang, which is a 2016 model, its 5.0-liter Gen II Coyote produces 435 hp when stock (by the way, here's our review of the pony). While we're told this unit, which now sips on E85, comes with full bolt-ons, we may need to take this with a grain of salt. For now, the only assessment we can make is based on how the Blue Oval toy measures up to its Golden Bowtie rival, so we're not exactly operating in a precise manner here.The two muscle cars engaged in a street fight with multiple rounds, which means they went for the usual rolling starts. And we have to remind you to steer clear of this path and head over to the drag strip whenever you feel like doing battle.For one, as far as the transmission front is concerned, this fight was as balanced as they get. You see, both the 'Stang and the Camaro came with a six-speed manual. Speaking of which, while a clear winner emerged, one of the machines did seem to struggle during the second run, with the mishap appearing to involve rowing through the gears. Even so, the slabs of America put on quite a show.