New vs. Old: 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Porsche discontinued the manual transmission in the Turbo S with the 991.2 series, which is crazy fast even by modern standards. In addition to a fast-shifting PDK and a twin-turbo boxer engine, the force-fed sports car handles like a dream thanks to a well-sorted chassis and AWD.



The 992 puts a significant gap over the 991.2 after the less-than-ideal start, and on the second and third attempts, the 992 launches much better. The current-gen Turbo S crosses the finish line in 10.1 seconds while the previous generation makes do with 10.8 seconds. From a roll and in their normal settings, however, the older of the two 911s hooks up better.



Part of the reason the 991.2 reacts quicker is the seven-speed transmission versus eight forward ratios for the 992. The final-drive ratio is a little different as well, and maximum torque is delivered earlier in the rev range. Be that as it may, the 2021 model year Porsche 911 Turbo S takes the win.



For the second roll, Mat set up his tranny in manual mode, switched to Sport Plus, and gave the 992 the beans from third gear. On this occasion, the all-new model pulls away from the 991.2 almost immediately. “This thing is just on another level. It’s utterly insane,” said the British motoring journalist.



As for the final test, can the older car brake better from 70 miles per hour (112.6 kilometers per hour)? Although lighter, the answer is no because



