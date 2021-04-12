Chevy Camaro With Turbo Hemi Power Is a Big Tire Monster

5 2021 VW Tiguan Black RiNo Concept Is a One-of-a-Kind SUV Built to Look Cool

Tom Bailey's "Sick Seconds" dragster may be the world's quickest Camaro , but it's not the only Chevy that can pull quick sprints. James Finney's turbocharged Camaro is equally monstrous, but it competes in a different class. 1 photo



The test run and the race against a mean-looking



This yet-unfinished Camaro is Birdman's comeback dragster. Finney used to drive a Firebird, but that car is history now following a horrific crash in the summer of 2020. "Birdman" almost quit racing after that but eventually found a way to return with a brand-new car.



"The new car is much better than the old Firebird, but I still love that car... I swear they’re going to have to bury me with it. I’m putting it in my will. We won over $500,000 with the Firebird, but this new Camaro is safer, it has a longer wheelbase, and is a better chassis. I’ve had to make some changes to it, but this car will be faster than the Firebird. I’m going to run No Prep Kings for sure. We’re doing Fastest in America again,” Finney told



Granted, the Camaro is not as quick as the old



Go to the four-minute mark to see the Camaro in action, or check out the entire video for a loud race between an Olds Cutlass and a Pontiac Grand Am. Either way, crank up the volume for ear-piercing V8 rumble.



