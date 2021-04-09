The Tragic Fate of the 1956 Chrysler Norseman

5 1970 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Barn Find Comes With Mysterious Engine, Low Miles

3 Jaw-Dropping Pontiac Firebird TT Concept Is Digital Retromodding at Its Finest

2 All-Original 1986 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Found in a Barn Has Just 25K Miles

1 Discarded 1988 Pontiac Firebird Can Help You Fulfill Your Knight Rider Dreams

More on this:

1967 Pontiac Firebird Always Stored in a Garage Flexes Rare Paint, Original 400

The first-generation Firebird was born with a 230ci (3.8-liter) inline-six engine as the base configuration, and while for some the 165 horsepower output was more than enough, others decided to go for one of the three V8s units in the lineup in search for upgraded performance. 19 photos



And the Firebird that we have here is one of the models that came fitted with V8 power. In this case, the engine under the hood is the 400, and the best of all is the same unit is still there, untouched and yet to be rebuilt, powering the Firebird in tip-top shape.



Paired with an automatic transmission, the engine is said to be working just properly, and according to eBay seller



And you can easily tell the storage conditions have always been the best just by browsing the photos in the gallery we have here, but the more important tidbit in terms of looks is the paint on the car. It’s a Coronado Gold finish that was only available for special orders, though worth knowing is that it’s no longer the original paint.



The seller says the car has been repainted at some point during its life, but it’s the correct paint, and judging from the photos, it still looks impeccable.



The odometer indicates 113,000 miles (181,800 km), and of course, they’re all original too.



Listed on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, the Firebird has quickly caught the attention of the WWW, so it already received over 20 bids. The top bid at the time of writing is $22,100 with 4 days left until the auction comes to an end. The Firebird could thus be ordered with a 326 (5.3-liter) V8, a 350 (5.7-liter) V8, or a 400 (6.6-liter) V8, all obviously offering more power than the standard 230 (which was eventually replaced by Pontiac in 1968 with a 250ci unit).And the Firebird that we have here is one of the models that came fitted with V8 power. In this case, the engine under the hood is the 400, and the best of all is the same unit is still there, untouched and yet to be rebuilt, powering the Firebird in tip-top shape.Paired with an automatic transmission, the engine is said to be working just properly, and according to eBay seller franshille_0 , it “burns no oil and runs strong.” And at some level, this makes sense, as they claim the car has always been stored in a climate-controlled garage.And you can easily tell the storage conditions have always been the best just by browsing the photos in the gallery we have here, but the more important tidbit in terms of looks is the paint on the car. It’s a Coronado Gold finish that was only available for special orders, though worth knowing is that it’s no longer the original paint.The seller says the car has been repainted at some point during its life, but it’s the correct paint, and judging from the photos, it still looks impeccable.The odometer indicates 113,000 miles (181,800 km), and of course, they’re all original too.Listed on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, the Firebird has quickly caught the attention of the WWW, so it already received over 20 bids. The top bid at the time of writing is $22,100 with 4 days left until the auction comes to an end.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.