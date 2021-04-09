2021 VW Tiguan Black RiNo Concept Is a One-of-a-Kind SUV Built to Look Cool

5 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R Spied, Should Get 333 HP from 2.0-Liter Turbo

In February, we saw Volkswagen’s first concept car for its 2021 Enthusiast Fleet in the Jetta Blue Lagoon GLI. Today we’re bringing you the all-black Tiguan Black RiNo Concept, named after Denver’s Riverside North arts district. 6 photos SUV capable of showcasing the Tiguan’s inherent versatility and sporty character.



“What I love about the Tiguan is that it performs just as well on sinuous backroads as it does on city streets,” he said. “This car can withstand the elements – but many Tiguan owners simply want a sports utility vehicle that is fun to drive in their daily lives.”



Orr even added a mountain bike to the



Moving on to the Tiguan’s appearance, here we see that the tire width has been increased by about 50 mm (1.96 inches), using new Continental SportContact 5P tires mounted onto a set of matte anthracite Rotiform OZR 20-inch wheels. There's also a height-adjustable coilover suspension from Solo-Werks, allowing for a lower ride height and a more aggressive stance.



Other highlights include the larger brakes, six-piston Big Brake Kit calipers, aluminum side steps, and a custom Borla stainless steel exhaust system with matching gloss black quad tips. Since this is an SE R-Line spec car, it also comes with an extended spoiler from the factory, although Orr decided to add his own.



As for the interior, there's a modified Dock & Hook Combination Base, an accessory that clips onto the headrest allowing you to store your jackets or tablets (that sort of thing). Also present is a large LED light bar that can illuminate both the trunk and the area outside the car. Then there's the built-in air compressor, featuring both bicycle and car tire valve connectors.



Even though we can’t see it in the images, Orr also went for a CNC-made shift knob produced by Black Forest Industries, while the shift boot is made from Alcantara.



