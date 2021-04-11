Murder Nova Rocks the Drag Strip with Twin-Turbo V8, Batman Approves

5 This 1972 Chevrolet Nova Hides Some Original Magic Under the Hood

Once a procharger car, Murder Nova now packs a twin-turbo setup. Don't worry about numbers, this thing is powerful enough to take on both supercharger and procharger dragsters. And it did just that at the Outlaw Armageddon No Prep event held at Thundervalley Raceway in Noble, Oklahoma.Driven by big tire whiz Shawn Ellington, Murder Nova goes against Rogue Camaro in the first battle in the video below. It's a close call, but the matte black Chevy takes the win. It also looks menacing in the process thanks to its yellow headlamps.For the second race, Murder Nova is paired to Dominator. That's a mean-looking Dodge Dart fitted with a big-block V8 and a pair of massive turbochargers. If you haven't seen it run the 1/8-mile in less than six seconds yet, you should check it out This is arguably the coolest big tire face-off I've seen in a long time. The Murder Nova wins again, but it seems Dominator had a some issues. The Dart has a fireball shooting out of the fender toward the end of the run and that might have slowed it down a bit.Still, Murder Nova had a great run and fully deserves the victory. We can't see any figures for the run, but we're looking at a sub-five-second 1/8-mile sprint for the Nova. And you can watch the runs from various angles, which show just how insanely fast Murder Nova really is. The launches are pretty brutal too.By the way, this is Shawn's first OG Murder Nova. The newer "no prep kings" version is gloss black. Hopefully we'll see the NPK car hit the drag strip soon as well. Meanwhile, crank up the volume and hit play for some proper big tire action.