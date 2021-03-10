Super-Rare 1972 Chevrolet Nova Flaunts a Sky Roof, Just 31,000 Miles

Nissan NV350 OGUshow Concept Envisions the Most Versatile Camper Van Ever

Chevrolet offered a sky roof option for the Nova for just two years, in 1972 and 1973, and needless to say, not too many cars got it. 25 photos



As you would expect for a car this old, it doesn’t come in its best shape, so while it starts, drives, and stop, the gas tank is no longer in place, so it gets the fuel from a container under the hood. There’s obviously some rust here and there, but the sky roof is what sets it apart from the rest of the Novas out there, especially since it’s one of just 164 1972 examples that ever got this option.



According to the owner, the car has just 30,920 miles (49,760 km) on the clock, and of course, it’s believed they’re all original, as it hasn’t received any big changes.



