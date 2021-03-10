U.S.-Bound Hyundai Kona N Hot SUV Shows Its Aggressive Face for the First Time

For a while now, South Korean carmaker Hyundai started an all-out offensive on the performance segment by throwing the so-called N models into the fray. N is the first letter of the word Namyang, which is where Hyundai’s global R&D center is headquartered, but for customers will probably end up meaning the best of Hyundai.
On the American market, there is currently just one fully-fledged N car, the Veloster. It is accompanied on the roster by lesser, N-Line machines in the form of Elantra and Kona. But things are about to change once the Kona N gets here.
The sporty SUV was cleared for deployment on the western side of the Atlantic by the end of the year. Just like the Veloster N, it will be powered by a 2.0-liter engine that, according to the rumor mill, could come with about 275 hp of punch.
The looks of the Kona N, although clearly not that different from the standard new Kona, were up kept under covers by the South Koreans until now. This week, Hyundai decided it's time to let the cat out of the bag and released a few dark images (we tampered with them to reveal more of the SUV’s secrets) of the thing with no camo on.
At the front, we’re treated with large air intakes and a new light signature, with the N logo resting on the upper grille. At the back, we get a large double-wing roof spoiler to help with downforce, and just like on all other models from its family, a third triangular brake light. Moving down, we get dual exhaust mufflers and a large diffuser.
The SUV, the first of this segment to get the full N treatment, moves its low and wide body on unique alloy wheels.
The exact release date for the model was not announced, but Hyundai promises to reveal more info on the Kona N soon.
