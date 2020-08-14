Hyundai Kona N Spied at Nurburgring With New Styling, Is the Veloster N 4-Door

Alaska Overland Truck Cabin Built on an F-350 Will Give You Instant Wanderlust

Kia and Hyundai are slowly giving up on all normal, boring compacts in North America. Fortunately, the new Kona N is both strange and exciting, as proven by our latest spyshots. 25 photos



These latest spyshots spyshots show the new model at the legendary Nurburgring in Germany, where the latest N model was undergoing testing. We've seen it



As you can probably tell, the front sports new headlights and a different grille. The combo resembles Hyundai's latest Santa Fe, so we wouldn't be surprised if this trickles down to a refresh for the entire Kona range. Around the back, the Kona N begins to resemble its closest cousin, the



The two share an affinity for large exhaust pipe tips and a thick aero package wrapped around the rear windshield. It's also got a diffuser, but this appears to be of the pointless variety.



In terms of powertrain, you can't expect any surprises here. The Kona N will be powered by the familiar 2.0-liter turbo either, most likely offered with 250 horsepower. A $2,000 "Performance Package" will increase the output to 275 hp while also adding a mechanical LSD , variable exhaust, better wheels, and upgraded brakes.



