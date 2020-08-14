Modern Alfa Romeo Montreal Deserves to Be Built, Looks Like a Super-GT

Alfa Romeo probably wants to make crossovers and SUVs more than anything else because that's where all the money is. But the company designers and bosses also acknowledge that purists would much rather see exotics like the Montreal brought back to life.
The Montreal is thusly named because Alfa released a concept styled by Marcello Gandini there. It was really well received and went into production. 2020 is apparently the 50th birthday of the supercar, and Head of Design from Alfa Romeo, Klaus Busse, launched the #montrealdesignchallenge a few months back.
This entry by Brazilian designer Pedro Ruperto Mallosto is one of the best-liked. We think it strikes an excellent balance between keeping some of the proportions from the classic car and adding new elements.
Obviously, the front end is the first thing most people will notice. There, we've got a modern LED setup that still pays homage to the original, as well as the little louvers of the top. We're not sure how those will do in a crash test, but it's good-enough for Pebble Beach.
The rest of the body is like a pure sculpture. When viewed from the back, the 2020 Montreal has a hint of Disco Volante too. If Alfa started making this car today, it would probably occupy the space between a sports car and a GT.
The original Montreal was more expensive than the Jaguar F-Type and Porsche 911. It had a 2.6-liter V8 engine that was really special for its time - 90 degrees, dry-sump lubrication, cross-plane, and about 200 horsepower in a car that was about as heavy as a modern-day Toyota GT 86.
Of course, now is probably not the time to launch new sports cars. But it's nice to imagine that a 2-door car based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio could one day bring back the 1970s design language.
This entry by Brazilian designer Pedro Ruperto Mallosto is one of the best-liked. We think it strikes an excellent balance between keeping some of the proportions from the classic car and adding new elements.
Obviously, the front end is the first thing most people will notice. There, we've got a modern LED setup that still pays homage to the original, as well as the little louvers of the top. We're not sure how those will do in a crash test, but it's good-enough for Pebble Beach.
The rest of the body is like a pure sculpture. When viewed from the back, the 2020 Montreal has a hint of Disco Volante too. If Alfa started making this car today, it would probably occupy the space between a sports car and a GT.
The original Montreal was more expensive than the Jaguar F-Type and Porsche 911. It had a 2.6-liter V8 engine that was really special for its time - 90 degrees, dry-sump lubrication, cross-plane, and about 200 horsepower in a car that was about as heavy as a modern-day Toyota GT 86.
Of course, now is probably not the time to launch new sports cars. But it's nice to imagine that a 2-door car based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio could one day bring back the 1970s design language.