2021 Hyundai Veloster N Costs $4,670 More, DCT Option Adds $1,500

Hyundai is a value-oriented brand, we can all agree on that. Even the Veloster N for 2020 is really good value at $28,320 following a $500 price increase, but the 2021 model is too expensive at first glance because of a starting price of $33,245 including destination charge.
Yes, you’ve read that right. The asymmetrical hot hatchback with four doors is $4,670 more than before, and the dual-clutch transmission adds $1,500 over the manual. In other words, you’re now looking at $34,745.
Looking at the bigger picture, it’s not that big of a deal considering that you get all the bells and whistles in the Veloster N regardless of transmission. All of the available colors for the exterior don’t cost a thing, and there are no other extras to speak of with the notable exception of accessories.
You also have to take into consideration where the Veloster N sits in comparison to the most direct rivals. It’s $3,500 costlier than the lowliest spec of the Volkswagen Golf GTI but $5,200 cheaper than the Honda Civic Type R. Dig a little deeper, and you will discover that it’s pretty justified.
Previously available as an option, the Performance Package that unlocks 25 more horsepower now comes standard. Go-faster equipment further includes bigger brakes than before, a limited-slip differential for the front axle, and 19-inch alloy wheels paired with Pirelli P-Zero rubber. Automatic emergency braking and other driving-assist features are standard as well, along with an 8.0-inch infotainment system.
Switching to fully-loaded spec right off the bat is – dare I say it - a rather natural progression for the Veloster N and the South Korean automaker’s performance division. Hyundai is slowly but steadily going upmarket in this particular segment because something special is on the horizon. Namely, a mid-engine hot hatchback.
You can thank the RM series of concepts for that, and not long now, an all-electric midship hatchback will come to fruition thanks to the RM20e concept. Revealed at the end of September, the Veloster-bodied prototype cranks out a whopping 800 horsepower and 708 pound-feet (960 Nm) from an e-motor.
