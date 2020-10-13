Hyundai Kona Electric Battery Fire Incidents May Lead to Worldwide Recall

You may have read various reports about the Kona Electric catching fire. Since 2018, no fewer than 16 fires have been reported in South Korea, Canada, Austria, and elsewhere. Even though Hyundai and battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution are still investigating the problem, it appears that an electrical short is the culprit.
A recall of the e-crossover is already in effect over in South Korea, and the fix comes in the guise of a software update for the Battery Monitoring System and an all-new battery. The truth of the matter is, nobody has determined the true cause of the problem yet.
According to the Yonhap News Agency, the Hyundai Motor Company will extend the recall to North America (11,000 units), Europe, (37,000), and a few other countries (3,000) for a worldwide total of approximately 77,000 vehicles.
The cited publication understands that Hyundai has filed a recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and at the same time, LG Energy Solution says it hasn't got anything to do with this mess-up because no evidence connects the supplier to the fires.
According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of South Korea, the problem may be a damaged battery separator. Both Hyundai Motor and LG Chem have suffered on the stock market over these incidents, losing up to 2.5 and 3.2 percent per share on Monday and the downward trend continues today as well.
In regard to the vehicles that are under recall in South Korea, these were built in the period between September 2017 and March 2020. Export vehicles from the same timeframe are expected to be called back in the markets we’ve mentioned earlier, and as you’re well aware, replacing a lithium-ion battery doesn’t come cheap.
Assuming the battery represents a quarter of the Kona Electric’s suggested retail price would yield a cost of $9,300 or thereabouts. The electric crossover’s entry-level specification is available in the U.S. from $37,190 excluding potential savings and destination charge, and the Li-Ion polymer battery has a capacity of 64 kWh.
