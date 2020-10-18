Three-Row Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Features Custom Rear Doors, Six Seats

Jeep doesn’t have a family-sized model for the U.S. market, but don’t forget the Grand Cherokee will gain a three-row sibling in 2021. The Ram 1500-based Grand Wagoneer also caters to larger families, and as such, there’s no market for a Wrangler with this seating layout. Or is it?
Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan begs to differ, and the off-road vehicle collector went to great lengths to modify his body-on-frame SUV this way. The following pictures reveal how much work went into modifying a white-painted Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon to accommodate up to six people.
The build started with careful measurements of the ladder-frame chassis, which appears to be longer than the Gladiator pickup truck. You can also notice that the rear doors are different from the JLU and JT while the hinges are similar to those of the front doors. The side glass, rear quarter panels, removable hardtop, and even the rear roll bar had to be modified.
What is most surprising about this one-of-none Wrangler with three rows of seats is how relatively stock it looks from the outside. The rearmost seats may be on the tight side and they eat into the trunk’s capacity, but three-point belts are more than welcomed if the going gets bumpy. Out back, the full-size spare tire cover features “there’s only one Jeep” and the Pentastar logo.
As for the five-spoke wheels and 285/70 by 17-inch rubber shoes, they’re obviously stock. What hides under the hood, however, remains a mystery. Over in the United Arab Emirates, the Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon comes standard with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Rock-Trac 4x4 system, heavy-duty axles with Tru-Lok differentials and 4.10 gearing, as well as a disconnecting sway bar.
From the factory, the six-cylinder mill develops 285 horsepower (289 PS) and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm). Given the additional weight of the three-row conversion, a supercharger would come in handy on the road and off it.
The build started with careful measurements of the ladder-frame chassis, which appears to be longer than the Gladiator pickup truck. You can also notice that the rear doors are different from the JLU and JT while the hinges are similar to those of the front doors. The side glass, rear quarter panels, removable hardtop, and even the rear roll bar had to be modified.
What is most surprising about this one-of-none Wrangler with three rows of seats is how relatively stock it looks from the outside. The rearmost seats may be on the tight side and they eat into the trunk’s capacity, but three-point belts are more than welcomed if the going gets bumpy. Out back, the full-size spare tire cover features “there’s only one Jeep” and the Pentastar logo.
As for the five-spoke wheels and 285/70 by 17-inch rubber shoes, they’re obviously stock. What hides under the hood, however, remains a mystery. Over in the United Arab Emirates, the Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon comes standard with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Rock-Trac 4x4 system, heavy-duty axles with Tru-Lok differentials and 4.10 gearing, as well as a disconnecting sway bar.
From the factory, the six-cylinder mill develops 285 horsepower (289 PS) and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm). Given the additional weight of the three-row conversion, a supercharger would come in handy on the road and off it.