This Is How a Hyundai Sonata Looks Like with an Integrated iPad mini

Upgrading the infotainment experience behind the wheel is something that more and more drivers want to do, but it’s no secret that the whole thing very often comes down to a simple head unit upgrade.
And this makes perfect sense, as modern products with built-in touchscreens, Android Auto and CarPlay support, only cost a few hundred dollars, and in most cases, drivers themselves can perform the installation by simply following a tutorial published on YouTube.
But as we’ve learned the hard way, both Android Auto and CarPlay come with their own limitations, not only in terms of features but also as far as the supported apps are concerned. So if you want the full experience behind the wheel, the only way to go is to get an Android head unit.
On the other hand, as YouTuber Soundman Car Audio has already shown us on multiple occasions, there’s the more difficult alternative that allows you to build a custom dash with an integrated Android tablet or an iPad. So theoretically, you can modify your dashboard in such a way that a tablet would feel like home, all without a typical mount that looks terrible and eats up so much space inside.
This is what Soundman did for a customer who wanted to upgrade their 2015 Hyundai Sonata with an iPad mini. So using an aftermarket Metra dash kit built for the Sonata (which you can also find in online stores like eBay), the engineer installed an iPad mini side slider kit that allows the iPad mini to be easily put in place and removed in a matter of seconds.
The best part is that the original stereo can still be used when the iPad isn’t connected, so all in all, it’s an upgrade that substantially refines the experience behind the wheel without actually losing anything.
Certain modifications were still needed, including for the air conditioning vents, and the panel was painted flat black, which actually looks much better than the glossy finish typically used for custom dash kits.
