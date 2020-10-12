2020 Land Rover Defender Gets Detailing and PPF for Worry-Free Trail Adventures

Controversial or not – as it’s the first all-new Defender since it evolved from the original Land Rover of 1948 – the British off-roader is a major icon of the automotive industry. Thus, even though it’s not as exotic as some of the other cars we’ve seen from such craftsmen, it certainly has every right to enjoy a premium detailing and paint protection film treatment.
While some people clearly neglect everything in their life – including the automobiles they drive – many owners of cars know a thing or two about the importance of having a clean vehicle. It makes it shiny, sometimes a little younger, and all the while fresh.
And while many of us enjoy the time spent with the motorized member of the family whenever cleaning is involved, when it comes to perfection there’s no substitution to a professional job. We have seen quite a few customizations from Topaz Detailing, and while the one involving the Defender is not as complicated as others, it’s certainly mesmerizing.
Also, according to the host, Nabil Naamo, this might be the very first such treatment bestowed on the new generation Defender for the entire world to see.
Well, just look at the Defender 110 dwarfing the detailing expert with its imposing dimensions and modern take on the classic design. The silver example simply looks majestic while enjoying the grooming – and it’s quite the setup, because it’s going through a 21-part wash setup.
We have no other way around but admire the patience, and even extract a tip for our own DIY cleaning projects. For example, we noticed there was a special procedure involved when removing the dirt embedded in the clear coat – and it involved careful treatment with a clay bar.
All the trouble was to make sure the paintwork came out spotless out of the bathtub and prepared for the level two paint correction procedure, the final preparatory stage before applying the paint protection film (jump at the 4:50 mark if you’re too eager).
We can certainly understand why everything gets covered in PPF – no one likes scratch marks on their brand new car, especially considering that Land Rover has made sure the Defender can withstand all the usual rock-crawling and forest-dwelling its forerunners have eagerly gone through for decades. And when we say everything, we mean it – even the black sections around the taillights didn’t escape the attention.
