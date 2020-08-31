2006 Dodge Ram iPad Dash Mod Is the Upgrade Every 14-Year-Old Truck Needs

Upgrading the infotainment system in a car very often comes down to the simple purchase of a third-party head unit, which can be then installed by the driver or by an aftermarket specialist.
However, these units very often come with their own set of limitations, so the experience overall is far from what you’d be getting by installing a fully-featured tablet in the car.
On the other hand, using a tablet isn’t by any means the best solution since it eats up valuable space on the dashboard or the console and very often ends up by covering other buttons and controls.
The most advanced and complex solution is building a custom dash mod for your car.
Soundman Car Audio, who is already an expert in such projects, has recently created such a dash mod for the 2006 Dodge Ram, with an iPad now responsible for powering the infotainment experience inside the truck.
Not only that the iPad can be removed from the dash, but the new kit actually allows the driver to access the standard navigation (on models where it’s available) when the tablet isn’t connected. And the build quality is impressive, there’s no doubt it, as everything looks just like factory-installed equipment that perfectly fits the Ram.
“This customer requested to have a 12.9" iPad Pro mounted into his 2006 Dodge Ram dash panel. This panel was modified using a Soundman SIDE SLIDER dash kit. I cut an opening in the kit so that the OEM navigation screen is accessible when the iPad is undocked,” Soundman Car Audio explains in the description of the video.
Such iPad dash mods can be built for pretty much any car out there, and you can also do the whole thing yourselves if you don’t want to pay others for it. There are plenty of resources out there to assist you with step by step instructions for designing your custom dash kit, but just don’t expect the build quality to be top-notch from the very first build.
On the other hand, using a tablet isn’t by any means the best solution since it eats up valuable space on the dashboard or the console and very often ends up by covering other buttons and controls.
The most advanced and complex solution is building a custom dash mod for your car.
Soundman Car Audio, who is already an expert in such projects, has recently created such a dash mod for the 2006 Dodge Ram, with an iPad now responsible for powering the infotainment experience inside the truck.
Not only that the iPad can be removed from the dash, but the new kit actually allows the driver to access the standard navigation (on models where it’s available) when the tablet isn’t connected. And the build quality is impressive, there’s no doubt it, as everything looks just like factory-installed equipment that perfectly fits the Ram.
“This customer requested to have a 12.9" iPad Pro mounted into his 2006 Dodge Ram dash panel. This panel was modified using a Soundman SIDE SLIDER dash kit. I cut an opening in the kit so that the OEM navigation screen is accessible when the iPad is undocked,” Soundman Car Audio explains in the description of the video.
Such iPad dash mods can be built for pretty much any car out there, and you can also do the whole thing yourselves if you don’t want to pay others for it. There are plenty of resources out there to assist you with step by step instructions for designing your custom dash kit, but just don’t expect the build quality to be top-notch from the very first build.